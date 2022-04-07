Conference League. Feyenoord and assistant Serial Dessers win against Slavia Prague in Extremist

There are four first-legs in the schedule for the quarter-finals of the Conference League on Thursday evening.

Feyenoord, along with Cyril Dessers as a substitute in 64 minutes, received the ever harsh Slavia Prague in a full coup. And the Dutch got off to a great start with an opening goal from Louis Sinistera. However, through Peter Olyanka and Yara Sour, Feyenoord fell 1–2 with only over 20 minutes of play left.

Marcos Senesi again leveled the score in the 74th minute, and five minutes before the whistle, Orkun Kokku gave the home team a 3–2 victory over a pass from Decers. Ibrahim Traore made it 3-3 in the fifth minute of extra time.