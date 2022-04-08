Conference League: Modest gains for Bodo/Glimt and Marseille – FT International

Leicester and PSV Eindhoven went down 0-0 in the first leg of the Conference League quarter-finals on Thursday night. At the same time, AS Roma lost 2–1 on the lawns of Bodo/Glimt, while Marseille took a minor substitute after their victory by the same score against PAOK.

yuri tyelemans And Timothy Chestnut starting with Fox yorbe vertesen PSV was not going to leave the reserve bench. Both the teams could not get the opening and everything remains to be done in the return leg at Eindhoven.

Protest already in group stage, Bod/Glimt and AS Roma reunite for remake His last meeting. At that point, on 21 October, the Norwegians won with a final score of 6–1. Jose Mourinho’s men made the first strike on Thursday for Thanksgiving Lorenzo…