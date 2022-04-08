Conference League: No winners between Feyenoord and Slavia Prague, but goals, minor gains for Bodo/Glimt and Marseille

Both the teams ended with a score of 3-3. Leading 1-2, the Dutch reversed position in the final quarter of an hour before being caught in the dying seconds. Third in the Eredivisie, Feyenoord was quick to lead through Colombian Luis Sinistera (10th, 1–0) in this meeting in front of his supporters.

Finished in the Europa League quarter-finals last season by Arsenal, Slavia Prague reacted at the end of the first half and restored the tie thanks to former Ganto Peter Olayinka (41st, 1–1).

Not satisfied with this draw, the second in the Czech Championship took control after more than twenty minutes in the second half by Nigerian Yara Sore (67th, 1–2).

The Dutch did not let themselves be defeated and came to their target fifteen minutes ahead of time. Marcos Senesi was in the right place to pursue a pass in the deep from ex-Gencos Serial Dessers…