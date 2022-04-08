Conference League: Slavia Prague snatches division from Feyenoord

This decision was taken in the last second of the match.

Great match at De Kuip Stadium! Feyenoord shared a 3–3 draw against Slavia Prague in the first leg of the Conference League quarter-finals. sinisterra Scoring opened for the hosts before the game Olayinka Restore equality at the end of the first period. On returning from the locker room, yara soro First lead given to Czech club senesi Doesn’t reset counters. At the end of the game, Kokoku Gave his home side the lead and Feyenoord had the advantage going into the second leg. But in the last moments of meeting, Ibrahim Traore Slavia equalized for Prague and reset the counters for the second leg (3-3).