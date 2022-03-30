Confession about his relationship with Luciano Castro

image.png Flor Vigna thoroughly enjoys her relationship with Luciano Castro and her debut as a singer.

And he details his intimacy with Castro: “It happened to Lucho. When he said to me: ‘How beautiful you have that mole’, I fell in love with that mole. A mole I had never noticed . In relation to another, with their eyes, with their skin, you feel yourself differently. And everything, even the interconnectedness of bodies, begins to have another meaning. Illness seems ordinary to you and what you feel, what happens between the two of you, becomes mysterious.”

Flor Vigna assures he has rediscovered himself

Nico’s former partner commented that She began to love her body more than her relationship with Luciano Castro, Which always sheds light on how beautiful…