Confirmed for the end of the year, Hogwarts Legacy: Hogwarts Legacy lets the magic happen – News

Honor to Hogwarts in this presentation which first dwells at length on the visit of this emblematic school of witchcraft, whose player embodies a new recruit, not without having shaped his avatar as he sees fit. A recruit obviously not like the others since she turns out to be able to feel and even control a powerful ancient magic, which certain evil forces covet at the same time.

But everything in its own time, because it is first a question of joining one of the four houses (Gryffindor, Hufflepuff, Ravenclaw or Slytherin) then of becoming familiar with the rooms of Hogwarts, of which one can moreover appreciate the richness of certain decorations. The player’s avatar actually arrives in the middle of the fifth year of study, which means that he will have to integrate quickly by getting to know his classmates and teachers, while catching up on his lessons. Don’t panic, we’ll quickly be able to make friends with some students just to go on an adventure with them and discover their personal story. By the way, Hogwarts Legacy: Hogwarts Legacy is and will remain a 100% single-player action-RPG.

Between two classes of potions, botany, spells or flying broom, the player can freely explore the castle to discover its secret passages. At this point, the presentation reveals an important detail: the action is set in the late 1800s, a century before the generation of Harry Potter. A far from insignificant choice which allows Avalanche Software to free itself from the characters of the novels and films so that no one steals the show from the wizard-player, and which gives the studio a certain freedom to deliver its own vision of the world. wizards.

Of course, the teachings and trainings of Hogwarts will be put to the test when it’s time to venture around the wizarding school, when it’s time to accompany Professor Eleazar Fig to investigate the rumor of a revolt of goblins threatening the security of Hogwarts. Goblins, black wizards and other creatures corrupted by magic are also part of the bestiary frequently encountered at this time. Throughout the story, the player will discover the world under different days thanks to the scrolling of the seasons. A world including the neighboring village of Hogsmeade and which we will have the freedom to explore while flying on a broomstick or a creature of the sky.