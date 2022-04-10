Confirmed line-ups: Manchester City vs Liverpool (Premier League)

Only one point separates the two best football sides England have ever seen, Manchester City and Liverpool, who have been coached by two of the greatest managers of all time, Pep Guardiola and Jurgen Klopp.

This season has seen both sides face off for the Premier League title once again, with Manchester City currently holding a slight lead at the top of the English top-flight.

Earlier this season, Liverpool took the lead twice through Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, but Manchester City overtook the hosts on both occasions through brilliant strikes from Phil Foden and Kevin De Bruyne.

Ahead of kick-off at the Etihad Stadium, both managers have confirmed their starting XIs to go head-to-head in a crucial Premier League match…