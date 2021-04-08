Confirmed: Pirlo’s Juventus team to take on Napoli

The teams are out for tonight’s long-awaited clash between Juventus and Naples.

This fixture was initially pencilled in for October, only for the visiting side to be denied permission to travel after a minor Coronavirus outbreak, and despite initially being awarded to the Old Lady, an appeals process deemed the fixture to be rearranged instead.

With the delay, this match has grown in importance. The two sides now sit on the same amount of points with just nine matches remaining, and with Juventus only keeping Napoli out of the Champions League places by one goal difference.

With that in mind, both teams will of course be doing everything they can to win, and the manager’s teams have been named as strong as possible also.

I’m not sure if Szczesny has picked up an injury today, as the manager was adamant that he would get the nod today after a ‘bad performance’.

Pirlo said on Tuesday(via Juventus.com): “Wojciech Szczesny will start in goal, after a bad performance there is always the desire for redemption.”

Will this team give it all for the manager and for the badge on their shirts?

Patrick