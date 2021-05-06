Confirmed, PUBG will return to India soon, but name will change

New Delhi: If you are also a fan of PUBG Mobile and are eagerly waiting for the game to resume in India. So good news for you. A new poster has been released on the social media platform of the PUBG game. The poster suggests that the game will return to India soon, but will now be named Battleground Mobile India. Poster PUBG Mobile India has been removed from Facebook after a few hours.

A report came out this week that the Battle Royal game PUBG Mobile India in India will be relaunched as Battleground Mobile India. The official poster confirms that the game will return. Now the poster of PUBG Mobile India’s Facebook handle and YouTube page has been changed to Battleground Mobile India, however, the Twitter handle is still the same.

The teaser was recently posted on the official YouTube channel by PUBG Mobile India but was later removed. However, the trailer has not revealed any new information about the game. This has only made it clear that the game developers are going to launch this popular battle royal game again in the country.