Conflicting reports emerge Tom Brady plotting AFC East return

It can be said that the New England Patriots are building their core from last season’s 10-7 team. Simultaneously, other AFC teams that are more talented have adopted a similar strategy.

To make matters worse — and this is what is currently driving Patriots fans crazy — those squads have insisted on upgrading.

One of those teams? Miami Dolphins. Having won eight of their final nine games, the Dolphins have been one of the biggest spenders of free agency. In terms of his most notable signings, he has netted Taron Armstead, Cedric Williams, Chase Edmonds, Raheem Mostart and Conor Williams.

He also just traded for Tyrek Hill and managed to retain Emmanuel Ogba, Mike Gesicki and added Teddy Bridgewater for Tua’s backup…