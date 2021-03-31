LATEST

“Congrats to Russell Westbrook on joining Oscar Robertson and me for the impressive record”: Former Lakers legend Magic Johnson congratulates Washington’s All-Star for being the third player ever to achieve an impressive record | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"Congrats to Russell Westbrook on joining Oscar Robertson and me for the impressive record": Former Lakers legend Magic Johnson congratulates Washington's All-Star for being the third player ever to achieve an impressive record
Contents hide
1 Magic Johnson congratulates Russell Westbrook for being only the third player to reach an impressive record while giving himself a little pat on the back too.
2 Russell Westbrook is Washington’s all-time triple-double leader in just 38 games

Magic Johnson congratulates Russell Westbrook for being only the third player to reach an impressive record while giving himself a little pat on the back too.

Russell Westbrook is one of the most dynamic and explosive players in the league. Whenever the 9-time All-Star takes the floor, he gives all his energy to help his team win games. He does all this while making sure that the fans are entertained watching him play.

On Monday night, the former MVP put on one of his best performances of the season, in helping his team win over the Indiana Pacers. Westbrook had a one-of-a-kind triple-double, stuffing the stat sheet.

He finished the game with an incredible 35 points, 21 assists and 14 rebounds performance. His performance became the first-ever 35+ point, 20+ assists triple-double in NBA history.

His impressive performance also made him join the company of the greats like Oscar Robertson and Magic Johnson. “Brodie” became the third player ever to record a triple-double over 30 points, 10 rebounds and 20 assists.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson took to Twitter to congratulate the former MVP. He did it while giving himself a little pat on the back. Earvin tweeted:

“Congratulations to Russell Westbrook on becoming the 3rd player in NBA history to record a triple-double scoring over 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 20 assists in a game joining Oscar Robertson and me!”

Also Read: “Avery Bradley could sign with the Lakers”: LeBron James and co could receive a boost with former teammate re-signing

Russell Westbrook is Washington’s all-time triple-double leader in just 38 games

For several years now, Westbrook has put up seasons with him averaging a triple-double. It is pretty clear now, that the 2-time scoring champ can fill up the stat sheet at his own will. He followed his historic triple-double performance with yet another triple-double.

On Tuesday night, the Wizards hosted Gordon Hayward and the Hornets at the Capital One Arena. Even though Charlotte managed to clinch a 114-104 victory, Russell managed to put up yet another brilliant performance. He finished the game with 22 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists.

With tonight’s performance, Westbrook recorded his 17th triple-double of the season. In just 39 games, he surpassed Darrell Walker (15) for the most number of triple-doubles in Wizards franchise history. He now is only 18 triple-doubles away from tying legend Oscar Robertson’s all-time tally of 181.

Also Read: “Michael Jordan was a killer on court”: Former NBA champion Vernon Maxwell opened up about what it was like guarding the Bulls legend

Despite having stars like Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook as the leaders of the team, Washington has been underwhelming so far. With a subpar 17-29 record, the Wizards are 12th in the Eastern Conference. With 26 games remaining in the regular season, the team will definitely have to fight tooth and nail to make that playoff push.

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
384
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
351
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
349
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
346
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
344
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
315
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
305
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
295
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
286
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
217
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top