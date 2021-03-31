“Congrats to Russell Westbrook on joining Oscar Robertson and me for the impressive record”: Former Lakers legend Magic Johnson congratulates Washington’s All-Star for being the third player ever to achieve an impressive record | The SportsRush

Magic Johnson congratulates Russell Westbrook for being only the third player to reach an impressive record while giving himself a little pat on the back too.

Russell Westbrook is one of the most dynamic and explosive players in the league. Whenever the 9-time All-Star takes the floor, he gives all his energy to help his team win games. He does all this while making sure that the fans are entertained watching him play.

On Monday night, the former MVP put on one of his best performances of the season, in helping his team win over the Indiana Pacers. Westbrook had a one-of-a-kind triple-double, stuffing the stat sheet.

He finished the game with an incredible 35 points, 21 assists and 14 rebounds performance. His performance became the first-ever 35+ point, 20+ assists triple-double in NBA history.

His impressive performance also made him join the company of the greats like Oscar Robertson and Magic Johnson. “Brodie” became the third player ever to record a triple-double over 30 points, 10 rebounds and 20 assists.

Lakers legend Magic Johnson took to Twitter to congratulate the former MVP. He did it while giving himself a little pat on the back. Earvin tweeted:

“Congratulations to Russell Westbrook on becoming the 3rd player in NBA history to record a triple-double scoring over 30 points, 10 rebounds, and 20 assists in a game joining Oscar Robertson and me!”

Russell Westbrook is Washington’s all-time triple-double leader in just 38 games

For several years now, Westbrook has put up seasons with him averaging a triple-double. It is pretty clear now, that the 2-time scoring champ can fill up the stat sheet at his own will. He followed his historic triple-double performance with yet another triple-double.

On Tuesday night, the Wizards hosted Gordon Hayward and the Hornets at the Capital One Arena. Even though Charlotte managed to clinch a 114-104 victory, Russell managed to put up yet another brilliant performance. He finished the game with 22 points, 15 rebounds and 14 assists.

With tonight’s performance, Westbrook recorded his 17th triple-double of the season. In just 39 games, he surpassed Darrell Walker (15) for the most number of triple-doubles in Wizards franchise history. He now is only 18 triple-doubles away from tying legend Oscar Robertson’s all-time tally of 181.

Despite having stars like Bradley Beal and Russell Westbrook as the leaders of the team, Washington has been underwhelming so far. With a subpar 17-29 record, the Wizards are 12th in the Eastern Conference. With 26 games remaining in the regular season, the team will definitely have to fight tooth and nail to make that playoff push.