‘Congratulations Mr Shahbaz Sharif,’ China to new Pakistani PM

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian. Photo: Screengrab/Twitter

ISLAMABAD: China on Tuesday felicitated Shahbaz Sharif on being elected as the new Prime Minister of Pakistan.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Zhao Lijian said on Twitter: “To build a high-quality China-Pakistan community with China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and a shared future together with the China-Pakistan community.” Looking forward to working with Pakistan. Yug.”

He said China and Pakistan are all-weather strategic and comprehensive cooperation partners with rock-solid and unwavering ties.

On Monday, Prime Minister Shahbaz Sharif received congratulatory messages from Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on becoming the 23rd Prime Minister.