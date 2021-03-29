LATEST

“Congratulations on winning Grand Slam Number 23”: Michael Jordan surprised Serena Williams with a gift after her 2017 Australian Open Title | The SportsRush

Avatar
By
Posted on
"Congratulations on winning Grand Slam Number 23": Michael Jordan surprised Serena Williams with a gift after her 2017 Australian Open Title
Contents hide
1 Michael Jordan surprised Serena Williams with a gift after she clinched her 23rd Grand Slam at the Australian Open in 2017.
2 “Thank you, Michael Jordan”: Serena Williams was left speechless after receiving the gift

Michael Jordan surprised Serena Williams with a gift after she clinched her 23rd Grand Slam at the Australian Open in 2017.

It is often said that ‘Game recognizes game’. In the sporting world, the appreciation, love, and mutual respect what athletes from different sports hold for each other are highly commendable. Two such athletes, who have often shown their respect to each other are basketball legend Michael Jordan and tennis superstar Serena Williams.

There have been many instances of Jordan taking matters ‘personally’ on the basketball court, and proving his dominance over his opponents. He has been known for using opponents’ words to add fuel to his fire. Although, when required MJ too gives his appreciation to the deserving.

Back in 2017, Serena Williams defeated her sister Venus Williams in the finals of the Australian Open. It was Serena’s 23rd Grand Slam title and 7th at Australia. Jordan, who claimed to be a Serena fan, took note of her historic moment and decided to surprise her with a gift.

Also Read: “Lonzo Ball wants to sign with the New York Knicks or the Chicago Bulls”: Pelicans star reportedly does not enjoy playing in NewOrleans

“Thank you, Michael Jordan”: Serena Williams was left speechless after receiving the gift

Serena was in an interview with SportsCenter when she was handed a box. A box which came from ‘a very very special and a very accomplished fan’. Inside the box was a letter alongside a new red and black pair of NikeCourt Flare AJ1 sneaker that she puts on after winning her title, as well as a pink and black Air Jordan 1 shoe. Williams read out loud the letter:

“Winning is hard. It takes years of hard work, mental toughness, and a willingness to accept the fact that you hate to lose. Congratulations, with much respect on winning No. 23. It will be a privilege to keep watching your determination on the court.”

Arguably, both American athletes are one of the if not the greatest players in their respective sports. Both of them have a highly impressive resume are regarded as the GOAT of their sports. Williams and Jordan both, have been respected worldwide for their dedication to the sport.

Also Read: LaMarcus Aldridge reveals his reasoning for teaming up with James Harden and co: “The Brooklyn Nets have a better chance at winning the title than the Miami Heat”

As Serena was made aware of the gift, he was obviously stunned. She struggled to find words. It will obviously be a surreal moment for any athlete. One of the greatest athletes in the world validating you. She thanked MJ for the gift:

“These are my shoes in my favorite colors. Thank you, Michael. Thank you, Michael Jordan. I can’t believe I’m saying thank you to Michael Jordan.”

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
339
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
325
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
306
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
293
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
285
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
279
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside How And Where To Watch Game of Thrones All Season Episodes Online, Full Info Inside
261
LATEST

How and where to watch all Game of Thrones episodes online, full information inside
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
255
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more NASA's new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
253
LATEST

NASA’s new batch of wild space tech ideas includes Titan sample-return concept and more
Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay
178
LATEST

Gameheads and Tech Industry Leaders Launch Game Design Certificate Program at Cal State East Bay

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top
x