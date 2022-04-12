Congratulations to the network for the son of Alberto Fernandez and Fabiola Yanez

Given the importance of the event, many took the opportunity to congratulate Fernandez and Yanez through their social media accounts. In addition to greeting the Vice President Christina Fernandez de Kirchnerwho also wished him “good luck” Daniele Arroyo, Luis D’Elia and “Chino” Navarro There were some political leaders who approached him with best wishes.

https://twitter.com/LicDanielArroyo/status/1513474775045206019 Congratulations dear @alferdez And for the birth of Fabiola Francisco. Lots of love and happiness to the whole family! — Daniel Arroyo (@LicDanielArroyo) 11 April 2022

“Welcome, Francisco! And welcome Alberto and Fabiola to the world of those of us who sleep little but love a lot”, also expressed the minister …