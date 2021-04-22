Congress Leader AK Walia Passes Away Due to Covid-19 Check Age Wiki-Bio Images

Just lately, a bit of stunning information hitting the web that Senior Congress chief and former Delhi Minister AK Walia took his final breath on Thursday. After the information went viral on social media then the whole get together actually shocked as a result of he was a vital a part of the get together. The rationale behind his loss of life is highlighted that he affected by the COVID-19 and was present process remedy at Apollo Hospital. He was 72 and now take his lengthy sleep of peace. The confirmed report of his loss of life confirmed by Delhi Congress President Anil Kumar who additionally very upset after realizing the saddest information.

If we speak concerning the precise time of AK Walia’s loss of life then he took his final breath at 01:30 AM on Thursday at Apollo Hospital in Delhi. His household and pals affected by a really large loss and need to overcome the sorrow. AK Walia was accomplished many issues and main initiatives in his life. He acquired a lot success and respect in his area due to his dedication to the work. Allow us to inform you that he was a member of the First, Second, Third, and Fourth Legislative Assemblies of Delhi.

Other than this, if we discuss his achievements then Walia wins the Geeta Colony Meeting seat 3 times in his profession. Throughout his fourth time period, he represents the Laxmi Nagar Meeting seat. Together with it, he additionally comes into the limelight to served as a minister whereas the federal government of Sheila Dikshit ruling the nation. Throughout the federal government of Sheila Dikshit, AK Walia dealt with the Well being, City Growth, Land, and Constructing division. After that, he additionally will get the publish of Chairman of Trans Yamuna Space Growth Board.

Now, allow us to additionally inform you that Walia was born in New Delhi and accomplished his research in MBBS Diploma from MGM Medical Faculty in Indore. He was a Doctor and promoted constructive politics in Delhi. He was a really real minister and a reputed character. AAP Chief and Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia additionally give a really soulful tribute to AK Walia and stated “He promoted constructive politics in Delhi”. So, our condolences to his household and pals as a result of at present, everyone seems to be affected by a really large loss. Might his Soul Relaxation In Peace and God give energy to his household.