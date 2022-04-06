Congressman Adam Schiff tests positive for COVID-19 - KIRO 7 News Seattle

Washington – US Representative Adam Schiff, R-California, Verification via social media Late Tuesday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19.

The congressman, who has been fully vaccinated and extended, said he is “feeling fine” despite the successful transition.

“In the coming days, I will follow and follow CDC guidelines,” says Schiff, 61, wroteUrged everyone to get vaccinated.

