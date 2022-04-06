Congressman Adam Schiff tests positive for COVID-19 – KIRO 7 News Seattle

Washington – US Representative Adam Schiff, R-California, Verification via social media Late Tuesday night that he has tested positive for COVID-19.
This evening, I unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19.
I feel fine, and am grateful to have been vaccinated and promoted. In the coming days I will quarantine and follow CDC guidelines.
And remember, please get vaccinated!— Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) 6 April 2022
The congressman, who has been fully vaccinated and extended, said he is “feeling fine” despite the successful transition.
“In the coming days, I will follow and follow CDC guidelines,” says Schiff, 61, wroteUrged everyone to get vaccinated.
