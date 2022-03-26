Connacht aim to set the right tone for opening game of series against Leinster

United Rugby Championship: Connacht v Leinster, Sportsground, Saturday, 7.35pm – LIVE on RTÉ2 and Premiere Sports 1

The pandemic meant for a surfeit of Interpros to continue rugby, but they lost none of their luster. For the first time since Connacht hosted Toulouse in a Champions Cup game in January 2020, the sportsground will have a capacity of more than 8,000, with additional terracing on Bohrmore Road and College Road, which will culminate in a trip to Leinster on Saturday night.

The same would be true for a last 16 European clash involving the first two stages of these sides in a fortnight, but this first meeting in their trilogy over the next four weeks is a crunch stand-alone…