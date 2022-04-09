Connacht v Leinster: Big Match Talking Points

Should Jamison Gibson-Park have been seen red for his high tackle on Kieran Marmion? Surely the Connacht fans who saw Tom Daly turn his center two minutes after a high hit on Ciaran Frawley in a league game two weeks earlier had no doubt that the Irish scrum-half should have gone.

There was no mitigation for Daly but match officials, led by referee Carl Dixon, ruled that Gibson-Park ‘accepted’ the challenge rather than accelerated. Marmion’s sunken bloody nose might have begged to differ.

The height of Gibson-Park’s challenge meant he was on thin ice. Connacht scored seven points when it was 14 against 15 (Leinster won 45–8 for 78 minutes two weeks earlier at the URC) but Leo Cullen’s men won the remainder of the tie 3–0 when They were…