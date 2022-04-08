Connacht v Leinster result and recap from Heineken Champions Cup thriller

It’s not done yet after an exciting playground night.

Of the 8,126 sold out crowd, the Connacht crowd hoped that their underdogs would stay in this round of 16 two-legged tie until the end of 80 minutes.

And they are. Leinster are still the favorites to reach the quarter-finals at Aviva Stadium next Friday after a two-point win last night.

But for the loyalists around the Clan Roof and Ramshackle Grounds, Connacht’s performance in his first appearance at the knock-out stages was nothing but pride.

Johnny Sexton strikes a chord as Connacht begins both parts with a bang, pretending he wasn’t in awe of the world-class weaponry at Leo Cullen’s disposal.

The Blues sometimes showed that quality, with James…