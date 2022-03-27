Connacht v Leinster score recap and result as Blues dominate 14-man hosts

Less than three minutes later a red card to put Tom Daly in the center skewered this URC clash at The Sportsground as Leinster finally made it to the top of the restart and home edge.

Connacht reacted brilliantly to lose center to a high tackle on Ciaran Frawley at the start, but Leo Cullen’s men took control after half-time and ran into six tries without an answer.

Leinster were actually under 14 men when Daly was red-carded, with winger Tommy O’Brien less than a minute after he took out Connacht lock Niall Murray, in front of a potential Received a kick-off in a fiery opening. A crowd of 8,129.

This is the first of three meetings between the two sides in four weeks, but it will have little effect on next month’s Champions Cup clashes.

Leinster just hit the front…