Connacht Vs Leinster In The URC: Match Preview And Details

The URC is back this weekend after a successful Six Nations for Ireland and we have an InterPro to get things up and running. Connacht hosts Leinster at the playground and with the two set to face each other in Europe as well, in a couple of weeks, it will be interesting to see how this rehearsal pans out. Here’s how to watch Connacht vs Leinster and a match preview.

When is Connacht vs Leinster?

The match is on Saturday 26 March and will begin at 7:45 pm at the playground.

How to watch Connacht vs Leinster?

The match will be shown live on RTÉ2 and their coverage will begin at 7 pm.

The match will also go live on Premiere Sports 1 from 7:25 PM.

Finally you can catch any game live or on demand URC TV.

match preview

Last time outside Connacht was demolished…