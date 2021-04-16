Connor Hellebuyck heating up for the Winnipeg Jets

There have been excessive expectations for Connor Hellebuyck of Commerce, MI whereas with the Winnipeg Jets this season. That’s what occurs if you end up coming off successful the Vezina Trophy because the Nationwide Hockey League’s prime goaltender from the yr earlier than. Sure, there have been moments all through the season the place Hellebuyck has struggled. Thus far this season he gave up questionable objectives to the Calgary Flames and Ottawa Senators. Nonetheless, during the last 5 video games, Hellebuyck has sparkled as he received 4 video games, with one shutout, a 2.21 goals-against common, and a save proportion of .920.

For the week of April 5 to 11, Hellebuyck was the NHL First Star of the Week. In these three contests, he had a report of three wins, zero losses, a objectives in opposition to common of 1.67, and a save proportion of .938.

Hellebuyck opened the week by making 20 saves on 23 pictures in a 4-3 Jets win over the Senators on April 5. That was adopted by a 36-save efficiency in a 4-2 Jets win over the Montreal Canadiens on April 8, and a 19-save shutout for the Jets in a 5-0 win over the Canadiens on April 10. Then after struggling on Monday in a 4-2 Jets loss to the Senators, Hellebuyck bounced again on Thursday with a 31-save efficiency in a 5-2 win over the Toronto Maple Leafs, who sit in first place within the North Division presently with 60 factors.

Hellebuyck presently leads the NHL in minutes performed (2078), saves (985), and save makes an attempt (1071). He has a report of 21 wins, 11 regulation losses, and three losses in further time, with a goals-against common of two.48, a save proportion of .920. The truth that Hellebuyck has been in a position to submit a decent goals-against common when he has performed so many video games is spectacular.

On the season, the Jets are presently in second place within the North Division. With 57 factors, they’re three factors again of Toronto.