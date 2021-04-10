Conor Benn knocks out Samuel Vargas in first round, calls out Amir Khan

Conor Benn knocked out Samuel Vargas inside one round to make a big statement on Saturday night in London.

The son of British boxing legend Nigel Benn came through his latest step-up fight in sensational style, improving his record to 18-0 (12 KOs).

Vargas had previously only been beaten by top names, but never in such quick time.

Errol Spence took four rounds to beat Vargas, Danny Garcia and Vergil Ortiz Jr took seven, Amir Khan beat him on points.

Benn reacted: “Statement made, all those names you just mentioned, no-one banged him out in one round. Easy.

“Formella, easy. Give me a proper test, give me Amir Khan.

Mark Robinson/Matchroom Benn is now a legitimate welterweight contender

“I know he’s too busy on reality shows and all that, but listen, if he wants it, he can get it.

“I can deal with the pressure, I can cope with it because I’m built for it.

“All this hype, not a problem, you know what they say about diamonds?

“I’m ready for the top dogs.”

Getty Benn wants Khan next

He continued: “He was there to be hit, so I hit him.

“I ain’t gonna be shy, I ain’t gonna hold back. If I see an opening, I told you lot, I’m gonna take it. And I damn well took it.

“Give me Khan next. You ain’t seen nothing yet…

“I’m the best welterweight in the country without fail, nobody does numbers like me.”