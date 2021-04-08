LATEST

Conor Benn vs Samuel Vargas date: UK start time, undercard, TV channel and live stream – Nigel Benn’s unbeaten son in action this weekend

Conor Benn, son of former world champion boxer Nigel Benn, returns to the ring this weekend to face off against Samuel Vargas.

The 25-year-old Brit is unbeaten in his 17 professional bouts to date and saw off Sebastian Formella last November.

Mark Robinson/Matchroom

He will now defend his WBA continental welterweight title in London against Canadian-Colombian Vargas.

Vargas has faced Amir Khan and Errol Spence Jr in the past and lost to Vergil Ortiz Jr last summer.

He has a record of 31 and six and should prove to be a good test for Benn.

Contents hide
1 Benn v Vargas: Date and how to watch
2 Benn v Vargas: Undercard
3 Benn v Vargas: What’s been said?

Benn v Vargas: Date and how to watch

This 10-round welterweight bout will take place on Saturday, April 10 and is being held at the Copper Box Arena in London.

The ring walks are expected from 10:30pm UK time but that will depend on the undercard results.

The night’s action will be shown on Sky Sports Arena from 7pm.

Sky Sports customers can live stream this via the Sky app using mobile, tablet or computer devices.

You can also purchase a Sky Sports Day Pass from NowTV for £9.99.

Benn v Vargas: Undercard

  • Conor Benn v Samuel Vargas – for WBA continental welterweight title
  • Ukashir Farooq v Alexander Espinoza – for WBC international silver bantanweight title
  • Shannon Courtenay v Ebanie Bridges – for vacant WBA female bantamweight title
  • Savannah Marshall v TBA – for WBO female middleweight title
  • John Hedges v Stanko Jermelic – super-middleweight contest
  • Nick Campbell vs Peter Frohlich – heavyweight contest

Unbeaten Conor Benn saw off Sebastian Formella last November

Mark Robinson/Matchroom

Benn v Vargas: What’s been said?

Conor Benn: “Vargas brings a real threat and one I’m really excited for.

“This is a guy who put [Amir] Khan on the deck and a fighter who has been in with Errol Spence.

“He’s definitely going to bring the heat on April 10, and I’m going to match fire with fire — so it should be explosive.

“Growing up around my dad I was always naturally drawn to the sport of boxing.

“Once I felt confident in my abilities as a boxer, it was a natural fit.

“My dad’s always been in my corner with words of encouragement or criticism if needed, but he’s also let me make my own impression on the sport and taken a backseat when necessary too.”

