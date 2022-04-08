Conor McDavid J Woodcroft Edmonton Oilers

Conor McDavid Reaching new heights and taking the Edmonton Oilers on the journey.

The Oilers captain extended his point streak to 15 games on Thursday, scoring one goal and assisting him to bring his total to 13 goals and 29 points in that period.

McDavid set a new career high with his 42nd goal of the season in a 3–2 win over the Los Angeles Kings and continues to lead the NHL with 108 points.

The Oilers (42-25-5) also created a little breathing room in the Pacific Division standings as they are second with 89 points, while the Kings (38-25-10) are third with 86.

Oilers coach Jay Woodcroft, who replaced Dave Tippett mid-season, has been impressed with McDavid’s game and believes the team is benefiting from his efforts on both ends of the ice.

“they…