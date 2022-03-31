Conor McDavid reaches the 100 mark

McDavid was also helped this season to reach 100 points. Dricetal has 97 runs. Cody Ceci also aimed for the Oilers (38-25-5).

The Oilers won their second straight game and moved to within one point of the Kings and second in the Pacific Division.

Mikko Koskinen made 38 saves for the Alberta team, which have won their last eight home games.

The Kings (36–23–10) were led by Alexander Adler, Quinton Byfield and Karl Grundstrom, who lost three of their last four matches. Jonathan Quick stopped 30 shots in the defeat.

The Blues Hurt the Canucks

Ryan O’Reilly had one goal and one assist and the St. Louis Blues reduced the chances to slim…