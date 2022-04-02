Conor McDavid scores in overtime to lift the Oilers over the Blues

Edmonton – Conor McDavid scored his second goal of the game in 1:11 overtime as the Edmonton Oilers secured their third straight win with a 6-5 win over the St. Louis Blues on Friday.

Leon Dresitl scored a perfect saucer pass on a partial breakaway in extra-season to save the win for Edmonton, taking a 4–1 lead after the first period.

Zach Hyman had two goals, Evander Kane had one goal and two assists, and Darnell Nurse also scored for the Oilers (39-25-5), who beat opponents 47-24 with nine during that stretch. Set a franchise record for consecutive home wins. ,

Pavel Buchnevich, along with two, Robert Thomas, Breyden Shane and Ivan Barbashev scored for the Blues (37–20–10), whose two-game winning streak was halted.

