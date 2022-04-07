Conor McGregor appears in court on charges of driving offenses

Conor McGregor has appeared in a Dublin court on charges of dangerous driving and other road traffic offences.

The 33-year-old UFC fighter has been accused of dangerously driving his Bentley sports car at two locations in West Dublin last month.

Conor McGregor reached the courthouse at a Rolls-Royce today, but the allegations relate to the way he allegedly drove another vehicle – a high-performance Bentley Continental GT – on March 22.

The UFC star is facing two charges of dangerously driving a 2019 sports car at the N4/M50 interchange and Lucan Road in Palmerstown.

When he arrived in court today, along with his security team, he was charged with other road traffic offences, including driving without a license and insurance and failing to produce them.