Conor McGregor arrested for dangerous driving in Dublin

UFC fighter Conor McGregor was reportedly arrested in Dublin on Tuesday for dangerous driving, Irish independent Reported on Wednesday.

according to this Irish independentMcGregor violated various road traffic laws in his country. Details of those violations have not been given.

McGregor’s spokesperson Karen Kessler talks to ESPN about the situation.

“Mr. McGregor was going to the gym when he was stopped [Irish police] For alleged road traffic violations,” Kessler said. “He passed drug and alcohol tests taken at the station.”

Notorious was taken to the Lucan Garda police station, and later charged at the police station and released on bail.

McGregor will appear in Blanchardstown district court in April. This will not happen…