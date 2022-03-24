Conor McGregor breaks his silence following arrest for alleged dangerous driving

Conor McGregor claims he was just on his way to his gym during the incident in which he was arrested on Tuesday for alleged dangerous driving.

The Dubliner insists he was on his way to training for his UFC return when he was pulled over by members of the En Garda Ciocana at Dublin’s M50.

After the incident he was arrested and taken to Lucan Garda station, Mirror reports.

McGregor was charged before being released on bail, while his Bentley supercar he was driving at the time, which is said to be worth around €170,000, was also taken from his possession before being returned later.

Footage later emerged of McGregor driving his car while police followed after turning on his siren. And in a now-deleted tweet, McGregor said: “This is Dublin’s Auxiliary Lane…