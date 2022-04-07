Conor McGregor charged with dangerous driving

Mixed martial arts fighter Conor McGregor appeared in a Dublin court last month on charges of six road traffic offences.

The 33-year-old is charged with dangerous driving at two places in the city on March 22.

He was also charged with four additional charges on the premises of Blanchardstown District Court this morning.

He is also charged with driving without a license and insurance and for failing to produce a license and insurance.

Mr McGregor’s lawyer Michael Staines told the court that this morning his license and insurance were shown to Garda Dennis Lordon of Lucan Garda station.

Judge David McHugh remanded Mr McGregor on bail to appear again in Blanchardstown District Court on 23 June.