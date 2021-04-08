LATEST

Conor McGregor shows off new teeth as he reignites war of words with Usman

Kamaru Usman copied and adapted Conor McGregor’s infamous ‘red panty night’ quote

Conor McGregor may not be fighting until July, but the UFC’s most lucrative superstar remains one of the most talked about people in the fight game.

‘The Notorious’ has once again reignited his war of words with welterweight champion Kamaru Usman on the eve of their respective returns to action.

Usman will defend his 170lbs title against bitter rival Jorge Masvidal once again at UFC 261 in Jacksonville next month, with the vitriol between the pair more intense than ever.

McGregor – who fights Dustin Poirier for a third time in July – delivered one of his most famous lines back in 2015 when he declared it was ‘red panty night’ when you signed to fight him as a reflection of the amount of money he generates.

And it seems as though ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ took inspiration from the Irishman as he reeled off a very similar line during an ESPN interview.

“It’s green panty night when you fight me,” Usman declared. “He [Masvidal] is not getting the pay per views and stuff like that on his own.

“He has to fight me. And so, yeah, is he the biggest name right now in the division out of all these guys? Absolutely.

“But he’s the first one that I’m lapping right now in the division.”

Masvidal went 25 minutes with Kamaru Usman on six days notice and gets his chance to run it back

McGregor clearly took umbrage with the coining of his classic phrase and took to Twitter to express his disbelief as Usman’s blatant plagiarism.

He wrote: “Am I tripping or is this jackass always at this? Everything I say.”

The two men clashed in January 2020 before McGregor’s comeback against Donald Cerrone, with a series of expletive Tweets from Usman’s account just hours before the bout angering the former two-weight world champion.

McGregor’s iconic quote from 2015 is the stuff of legend

McGregor will return to the octagon on July 10 at UFC 264 when he takes on Dustin Poirier in their trilogy match.

It seems as though he is taking the rather unusual approach of upgrading his smile, posting on social media about his new set of gnashers before the bout against ‘The Diamond’.

'The Notorious' has splashed out on a new smile just months before his trilogy fight with Dustin Poirier

