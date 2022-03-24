Conor McGregor: UFC star arrested for alleged dangerous driving

Videos reposted by McGregor His Twitter feed shows the fighter driving on a motorway before police turn on his siren and start pulling him.

“Gardai arrested a man over the age of 30 in connection with an incident of dangerous driving in the Palmerstown area on Tuesday, March 22, 2022,” police said in a statement to CNN.

“The man was taken to Lucan Garda station where he was later charged. He was released until he appeared before Blanchardstown District Court at a later date.”

In a statement sent to CNN, McGregor’s spokeswoman, Karen Kessler, said: “Mr. McGregor was on his way to the gym when he was stopped by Gardai for an alleged road traffic violation. He passed a drug and alcohol test at the station.”