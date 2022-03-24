Conor McGregor: UFC superstar arrested for alleged dangerous driving in Dublin

You FC superstar Conor McGregor has been arrested for dangerous driving in his native Republic of Ireland.

The Irish Independent was first to report that 33-year-old McGregor was pulled over by Gardai while driving a Bentley Continental GT in West Dublin on Tuesday evening.

The former two-weight world champion was arrested before later being charged and released on bail, set to appear before Blanchardstown District Court.

A McGregor spokesman told Reuters: “Mr. McGregor was on his way to the gym when he was stopped by Gardai for an alleged road traffic violation.”

“They passed the drug and alcohol tests taken at the station.”

In a statement to Sky Sports, police said: “Gardai arrested a man aged 30 in connection with an incident of dangerous driving …