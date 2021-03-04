Conspiracy angle in Adipurush fire accident? – TheMiracleTech

Prabhas conspiracy angle in Adipurush fire accident? Shooting began on 2 February with a large set and unfortunately due to the fire, the shooting had to be halted on the same day. No one was hurt in the incident. But rumors about the incident recently started in the air that this is not just an accident.

A rumor has circulated around that Adipurusha’s set did not catch fire accidentally, but it is the flag-busting work of someone who is against the film or the actors. Prabhas is portraying Lord Ram in the film while Saif Ali Khan is playing the role of Ravana.

Long before the actual shooting started, Saif Ali Khan talked about his role for Adipurush in an interview. Saif tried to justify Ravana’s human angle and also said that the film is set to balance the decisions of both Rama and Ravana. This shocked everyone and Saif later apologized for his comments. Fire accident with no clue on Saif’s comment and how it happened.

Rumors had it that some extremists who disliked the comments made by Saif may have committed this unwanted act. Well, the exact cause of the fire has not been ascertained yet.

