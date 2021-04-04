LATEST

‘Conspiracy To Defame Punjab’s Farmers’: Amarinder Slams MHA Letter Flagging ‘bonded Labourers’ | India News – Times Of India – Tech Kashif

Avatar
By
Posted on
'Conspiracy To Defame Punjab's Farmers': Amarinder Slams MHA Letter Flagging 'bonded Labourers' | India News - Times Of India - Tech Kashif

NEW DELHI: Punjab chief minister Amarinder Singh has slammed the home ministry (MHA) for its letter urging action in the matter of “bonded labourers” being employed on farms in some border villages of the state.
Accusing the MHA of spreading “misinformation,” Singh said it was “yet another conspiracy to defame Punjab’s farmers”, whom the Centre and BJP have been “persistently trying to malign by dubbing them as terrorists, urban naxals and goons” to derail their agitation against the new farm laws.
This comes after the MHA wrote to the Punjab government last month, after being tipped off by forces deployed at the border, about “bonded labourers” being made to work under inhuman conditions on farms in some villages.
“An analysis of the whole episode reveals that highly sensitive information pertaining to national security regarding the arrest of some suspicious persons, apprehended by the Border Security Force (BSF) from close to the volatile Indo-Pak border, has been unscrupulously twisted on baseless conjectures to malign and tarnish the farmer community,” Singh said in a statement.
Amarinder asserted that his government and the state police are competent to safeguard the human rights of the poor and the downtrodden, and action has already been taken.
The MHA came out with a clarification on its letter to the Punjab government, after some media reports seemed to suggest that charges have been framed against farmers for employing bonded labourers.
In a press release, it said that a section of the media erroneously reported that the ministry in its letter levelled ‘grave charges against the farmers of the state.’
Terming such reports ‘highly editorialized opinion,’ the ministry termed the letter ‘a routine communication over law and order issues,’ and denied any motive behind the same.
The letter only states that “human trafficking syndicates” hire such labourers and they are “exploited, paid poorly and meted out inhuman treatment,” the MHA said.
It called the letter “a simple observation about a socio-economic problem emerging from four sensitive border districts of Punjab over a period of two years, which has been brought to the attention of this Ministry by the concerned CAPF.”
(With inputs from agencies)

Source link

Related Items:, , , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Recommended for you

Most Popular

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
636
LATEST

Meet Scott Hanson: The Undisputed King of NFL RedZone
Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86 Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
618
LATEST

Elgin Baylor, Legendary Lakers Hall of Famer, Dead at 86
vegan customizable gel nail stickers vegan customizable gel nail stickers
611
LATEST

Get Professional Looking Nails (From The Comfort Of Home) With These Tech-Enabled Customized Vegan Gel Stickers
David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
592
ENTERTAINMENT

David Wojnarowicz: The World of Wonder founders find their voice – Film Daily
Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?" Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: "How would the old man have played today?"
582
LATEST

Kobe Bryant always had one question about Michael Jordan to pose when he met Michael Wilbon: “How would the old man have played today?” | The SportsRush
Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
573
LATEST

Shots fired near Texas Tech campus, man shot in the leg Friday
"He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel "He dedicated a letter to me"- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel
567
LATEST

“He dedicated a letter to me”- Carlos Sainz reveals thankyou note penned by Sebastian Vettel | The SportsRush
AP21027704878997 AP21027704878997
513
LATEST

Green stocks have got caught up in the tech sell-off. But it’s just a dip, as climate investing is set to power ahead under Biden, according to JPMorgan
Stacks of one hundred dollar bills. Stacks of one hundred dollar bills.
494
LATEST

2 Tech Stocks That Turned $10,000 Into $180,000 (or More) | The Motley Fool
Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech
489
LATEST

Mississippi State in NIT final after 84-62 win over La Tech

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

Themiracletech.com Is Daily Updated News Website , That Provide News And Updates About Digital Platforms and Releases. Get In Touch With Us For All News Related To The Streaming Of Movies, Series And Shows. All the Pictures and Video(if any) present on the website are respected property of Copyright Owners , We Don't Own any thing if you feel is any content belongs to you simple contact us on below email we will remove in 48 hours.
Email: [email protected]

Copyright © 2021, powered by The Miracle Tech.

To Top