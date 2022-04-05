Construction promoter Bart Versluis’s reaction to the uproar after the robbery: “Exclusive watches are my passion, I will continue to wear them”

In the recent past, there was a lot of uproar over the price of the watch worn by him. She has no plans to stop wearing her expensive watches. “I refuse to adapt to that crap,” he says.

The watch is estimated at 350,000 euros. Versluys says this is impossible. “I bought it 9 years ago for 35,000 euros. I did not even think about the possible price increase of such watches. But mine I have already worn a lot and it is completely damaged. The scratches are so deep that he Can’t be cured completely. As a result, I can’t even get half of its estimated price now. I find that discussion really ridiculous.”



Exclusive watches are a great passion of the businessman. “I am, at heart, a collector of watches, but also, for example, of art. My first watch came when I was 14. I always buy one for special birthdays. I never get rid of any of them, I keep them all….