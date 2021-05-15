LATEST

Consumer Biometrics and COVID Tech: This Week’s Top Mobile ID Stories – Mobile ID World

Consumer Biometrics and COVID Tech: This Week's Top Mobile ID Stories

Consumer biometrics and COVID-fighting tech were top of mind this week for Mobile ID World readers, if the latest roundup of our top stories is any indication.

On the consumer tech side, Apple stayed true to form in attracting a great deal of attention from Mobile ID World readers. The company recently announced a massive new investment in its US-based supply chain of VCSEL technology, which is crucial for the operation of its sophisticated 3D face scanning technology and related iPhone functions like Memoji construction and “Portrait mode” selfie imaging:

Apple Deepens Investment in US-based VCSEL Tech

In other mobile biometrics news, OPPO has once again opted to implement an under-display fingerprint sensor in a new flagship smartphone – the OPPO K9 5G. And once again the biometric technology has been provided by Goodix, which also recently provided the in-display sensor for OPPO’s recent Find X3 mobile device:

Flagship OPPO Phone Features Goodix In-Display Sensor

Readers also flocked to news concerning an entirely different kind of consumer-facing biometric tech. Mastercard released a new report based on consumer surveys across 18 countries, and the results showed solid interest in emerging payment methods, including biometrics-based payment solutions:

Mastercard Survey Finds Growing Support for New Payment Options

As for the fight against COVID-19, Mobile ID World visitors showed interest this week in the news that SITA has teamed up with Indicio.tech and the Aruba Health Department on a mobile digital credential that will allow travelers to share their COVID test results without having to disclose other personal information:

Aruba Trials New Health Credential With SITA and Indicio Technology

Meanwhile, readers showed sustained interest in recent news about a different technological approach to mitigating the impact of COVID-19. Oura Health has been attracting some serious excitement from investors over a wearable device that features biometric sensors capable of detecting some of the early signs of COVID-19 infection, though the ring offers other fitness-related applications as well:

Biometric Wearable Could Attract $800M More in Funding for Oura

*

Stay posted to Mobile ID World next week as we continue to bring you the latest news and interviews from the exciting world of digital identity. To see the hottest stories of the week in biometrics, visit our sibling site FindBiometrics.

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Most Popular

91
ENTERTAINMENT

Nikki Tamboli’s Brother Jatin Tamboli Passes Away Due To COVID-19 Complications, She Pens An Emotional Letter : Bollywood News – Bollywood Hungama
74
LATEST

Top graduating senior a tech whiz and gifted musician – UC Berkeley
66
ENTERTAINMENT

Pinjara Khubsurti Ka: Can Sanjay find details about Vishakha and her brother?
Avatar Avatar
51
ENTERTAINMENT

Urinary Tract Infection: Know the causes, symptoms and home remedies
Avatar Avatar
42
ENTERTAINMENT

Chehre Full HD Movie Download Leaked by kuttymovies, tamilrockers, isaimini, Filmyzilla, Filmywap
36
LATEST

New Report Shows Phone Cracking Tech is Being Used to Target Journalists in Botswana – Gizmodo
Avatar Avatar
36
ENTERTAINMENT

क्या होता है ऑटोइम्यून रोग, जानें इसके संकेतों के बारे में
Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seires Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Aate Ki Chakki (Charmsukh) Web Seers Ullu, Cast, Actress, Watch Online
Telly Updates Telly Updates
36
ENTERTAINMENT

Mein Teri Hoon (Piyaji) – A Riansh Fanfiction (Part 6)
35
ENTERTAINMENT

Laal Lihaaf Part 2 Web Series Ullu Release Date, Cast, Plot

The Miracle Tech Started as a Tech News website founded in 2019. We don’t just serve our readers with Tech news; we treat them with unique insights that are not only engaging for tech news readers but also Changed into that era had migrated from the far fringes of the lifestyle to absolutely the center as cellular generation created a new era of digital consumers, casual tech geeks, The Miracle Tech is perfect for every Tech geek and non-tech geek out there!

Contact Us

General, Editorial and Technical Enquiries:
Email: [email protected]
To Top