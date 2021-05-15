Consumer Biometrics and COVID Tech: This Week’s Top Mobile ID Stories – Mobile ID World

Consumer biometrics and COVID-fighting tech were top of mind this week for Mobile ID World readers, if the latest roundup of our top stories is any indication.

On the consumer tech side, Apple stayed true to form in attracting a great deal of attention from Mobile ID World readers. The company recently announced a massive new investment in its US-based supply chain of VCSEL technology, which is crucial for the operation of its sophisticated 3D face scanning technology and related iPhone functions like Memoji construction and “Portrait mode” selfie imaging:

In other mobile biometrics news, OPPO has once again opted to implement an under-display fingerprint sensor in a new flagship smartphone – the OPPO K9 5G. And once again the biometric technology has been provided by Goodix, which also recently provided the in-display sensor for OPPO’s recent Find X3 mobile device:

Readers also flocked to news concerning an entirely different kind of consumer-facing biometric tech. Mastercard released a new report based on consumer surveys across 18 countries, and the results showed solid interest in emerging payment methods, including biometrics-based payment solutions:

As for the fight against COVID-19, Mobile ID World visitors showed interest this week in the news that SITA has teamed up with Indicio.tech and the Aruba Health Department on a mobile digital credential that will allow travelers to share their COVID test results without having to disclose other personal information:

Meanwhile, readers showed sustained interest in recent news about a different technological approach to mitigating the impact of COVID-19. Oura Health has been attracting some serious excitement from investors over a wearable device that features biometric sensors capable of detecting some of the early signs of COVID-19 infection, though the ring offers other fitness-related applications as well:

