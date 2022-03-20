Consumers’ pockets will be loose, prices of daily use products may increase by 10 percent

Consumers may now have to shell out more for daily use products. FMCG companies are preparing to increase the prices of their products due to the rise in prices of commodities like wheat, palm oil and packaging goods. Apart from this, FMCG companies have also suffered due to the Russo-Ukraine war. They believe that due to this, there will be a jump in the prices of wheat, edible oil and crude oil.

Companies like Dabur and Parle are watching the situation and will take careful steps to deal with inflationary pressures. Some media reports said that Hindustan Unilever and Nestle have increased the prices of their food products last week. Mayank Shah, Senior Category Head, Parle Products, told PTI, “We are expecting 10 to 15 per cent increase in prices by the industry.” He said that there is a lot of volatility in the prices. In such a situation, it is difficult to say so far how much the price increase will be. He told that the price of palm oil had gone up to Rs 180 a litre. Now it has come down to Rs 150 a litre. Similarly, after going to $140 per barrel, the price of crude oil has come down below $ 100.

