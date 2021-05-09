Contatsnats Performances and Elimination Updates!

Here we are with a written episode update on the dancing reality show “Dance Plus Telugu” on 9th May 2021. The episode is going to be a jackpot of entertainment tonight in which we will be going to see all the participants are trying their best to impress the judges tonight and save themselves from the danger zone. The contents those are in the danger zone have to face a battle and they must have to prove themselves so that their seats get confirmed in the safe zone.

Tonight we might see an elimination, as per the format of the show. The show has been going great and it is highly appreciating and cherishing by the audience. The youth and the kids are the big followers of the show as they too dreamed to be a part of the show. The show enthusiasts are all set to be a part of the show in the next season hence they love to watch the show, which helps them to learn all the related dance knowledge and execute in their practice so that they can get selected in the auditions.

The contestants are all set to amaze the audience and judges with their enthralling and electrifying performances. They will be going to dance on the rocking tracks and will be seen performing various dance styles with some sweet and salted twists in their moves. This new style and twists make the judges remain stunned and they even get touched by the performances tonight.

If we talk about the most highlighted performance of tonight then it is Jiya who sets the stage on fire with her electrifying performance, she uses to show mesmerizing steps which amuse the judges and they use to praise her a lot. If we talk about her look then her costume is supporting the theme, song, and dance.

During her performance, judges use to make noise and they even give her a standing ovation. After her performance, we will see that judges are so happy and they compliment her. Not only this we will also be going to witness more performances like this, hence to watch the full episode you need to sit in front of your tv at 9:00 pm on Colors Kannada channel.