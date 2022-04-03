Contenders for the opening game of the year?

On Sunday afternoon at the MCG, we are ready to watch – who would have thought? – Possible match between Carlton and Hawthorne so far.

Both sides were surprisingly unbeaten after Round 2, with both sides heading under new coaches.

Michael Voss has brought an entirely new vibe to Carlton, a side that has struggled through nearly a decade of pain, gone through four coaches in eight seasons, and shown a relentless lack of competition. The Blues looked like a whole new, refreshed side in the first two rounds of football. They came up with a game plan of quick, exciting movement.

He broke the streak of 11 consecutive losses from Richmond.