Contestants Pair List With Photos, Judges, Timing, Host, and Elimination Process

Here we are with a written episode update of the most entertaining reality show “BB Jodigal” of 2nd May 2021. The episode begins with the host of the show is to be welcome the judge and the judge is looking stunning in a beautiful saree. She is beautiful and elegant and will be seen enjoying the show. We will see her laughing out loud which means the episode is going to be jammed up with lots of fun and comedy.

The show is completely based on the dance performances by the EX contestants of Bigg Boss Tamil. They are excited to be a part of the show and ready to enthrall the audience with their tremendous and electrifying performances. The participants will be seen dancing on the rocking and party tracks which creates a hooting on the stage. The judge in the show will also go to whirl on the stage.

Bigg Boss Jodigal Contestants Pair List With Photos

Maria Juliana (Julie) and Senrayan

2. Mohan Vaidhya and Fathima Babu

3. Dhadi Balaji and Aranthangi Nisha

4. Som Shekar and Shivani Narayanan

4. Aajeedh Khalique and Gabriella Charlton

5. Samyuktha Karthi and Vanitha Vijaykumar

The performances of the participants are gonna mesmerized you with their fabulous dance performances. We will see a couple who use to be a dance on romantic track and their dance moves are so eye-catch, they impress judges with their performance and later every contestant use to clap for them and appreciated their dance moves. They are the grad performance on the grand premiere of the show.

Bigg Boss Jodigal Host and Judges

Ramya Krishnan

S Shankars

Sandy Master

On the other hand, we will see that a pair used to do a stand-up comedy and hey makes everyone stomach as the audience along with the participants laughs unstoppable. The female participant is so good as she uses to show dance moves on his partner’s jokes which looks more hilarious. Not only this we will also go to enjoy the Kathak dance performance by one of the adult-aged participants they are fantastic and both are in pink attire which highlighting their grace.

They also add some comedy sequence s in their moves which keep the audience engaged in their performances. The host of the show uses to crack a joke on one f the female participant while the judge takes her stand and threatens the host al these are just the part of the comedy which is extremely hilarious. We can say that the episode is the power pack of entertainment which will make you enjoy your Sunday.