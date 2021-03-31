Contiloe’s Next To Be Titled as Swaraj! – AuditionForm

Contiloe Production is coming up with new show on Indian television network. The show is tentatively titled as Swaraj.

It is going to be based on the freedom fighters of the nation. The complete plot of the show will be for the freedom fighters of the nation.

The show is said to be launching on one of the most popular and oldest channel DD National.

The show is currently in the stage of finalizing the star cast of the show. Recently we saw that Kailash Topnani bagged the show. He will be a part of the show in an important role. Kailash is popular for his role in the show Hero: Gayab Mode On.

Another star who is going to be a part of the show is Jason Shah who is a Bigg Boss fame. The actor rose his fame as a part of the show Bigg Boss.

Harshita Ruhela bags the show Swaraj!

Another actress who is a part of the show is Harshita Ruhela. She has recently bagged a role in the show. She will be playing the role of Jhansi Ki Rani Lakshmi Bai (Queen of Jhansi Rani Lakshmi Bai) in the show.

Harshita is popular for her role in the Unafraid.

the other details of the show are yet to be out by the makers. We will soon be updating you with the latest plots after an official confirmation from the source.

Contiloe production has given us many hit and popular shows to date. A few to name the show of Contiloe productions are Vighnaharta Ganesha, Tenali Rama, Katelaal and Sons, and many more.

These shows have been proved to be the great hit on Indian television network.

