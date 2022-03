Posted by Oscar Gonzales, Assistant Secretary of Administration in Agriculture

March 31, 2022

Cesar Chavez Day allows us to re-commit ourselves to honoring agricultural workers and their many indispensable contributions to our country.

An American hero, Chavez led the nonviolent movement in the mid-1900s, which paved the way for better wages and working conditions, which benefit some 2.5 million agricultural workers today.

A Mexican American, Chavez grew up …