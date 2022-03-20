Contraband, Avowed, Hellblade 2… the releases of big Xbox games mentioned by Jez Corden | Xbox One

We regretted it again recently, many big Xbox games have already been announced, but very few have a release date. This year, only Redfall and Starfield are listed for summer and November respectively, but the rest of the year is still a mystery. In the prediction game, Jez Corden has let himself go on a few dates for the coming years.

Starfield will be the star of 2022 and 2023 should be a rich year

Information released in recent years attests that Jez Corden’s sources are reliable. And even if it is always necessary to take tweezers on all the rumors that come out on the Internet, the indications of the journalist give us today a glimpse of what Xbox players could have in their hands in the next few years.

The Xbox exclusives list has grown significantly in recent years as new projects have been announced by Xbox teams. The takeover of many studios accelerated the trend and we made the list of all games in development for Xbox : more than 60 projects are underway! The calendar remains very vague, however, and here is what Jez Corden and his friend Rand imagine for some of them during the last Xbox Two podcast.

Contraband slated for release in 2023. The game was apparently slated to release this year, but was reportedly delayed to next year.

Avowed should also be released in 2023. Last February, the journalist even advanced on a release at the beginning of 2023.

State of Decay 3 isn’t due out next year and Jez Corden thinks the next zombie game is due for release in 2024.

Senua’s Saga: Hellblade 2 should come out before Project Mara. Both Ninja Theory games are still in development and although no date has been shared, we can expect Hellblade 2 to be released next year.

Unless there is a big surprise, it is therefore Starfield which should be a big release this year for Xbox. Expected for November 11, 2022, the new RPG from Bethesda will be the standard bearer for the brand before a year 2023 which will perhaps finally be the one that will allow Xbox to release a big first party game per quarter. Let’s hope that the next Xbox conferences can lift the veil on a more precise schedule in the coming months.

