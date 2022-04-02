‘Contractor’ asks how ex-Spec Ops warriors are supposed to feed their families

“The Contractor” represents the third film that actors Chris Pine and Ben Foster produced together. He starred in “The Finest Hours”, the best Coast Guard film ever made, and “Hell or High Water”, the classic modern western that launched the career of “Yellowstone” writer/director Taylor Sheridan.

This time, they’re a pair of ex-Army Rangers who team up on a mission to a private military contractor. Pine is James Harper, who is separated from the military after a new commanding officer requires blood tests and busts all the drugs in his system that his body needs to function as it should.

Broken and facing financial ruin, Harper reaches out to his former commanding officer, Mike (Foster). Mike introduces James to…