Controversial Will Smith became Oscar winner at night

Will Smith’s first Oscar win sparked controversy when the actor apologized onstage after an incident with comedian Chris Rock, in which he was seen hitting him during a live awards ceremony.

Smith, 53, who was born in Philadelphia, appeared to be annoyed by the onstage gag rock about Jada Pinkett Smith’s short haircut, which resulted in him marching on stage to confront the comedian.

He appeared to hit the rock before returning to his seat and shouting to the rock from the audience on stage. Smith started out as an aspiring rapper and became a sensation in the American sitcom The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air and has now won his first Oscar for his leading role in King Richard, in which he is the father of tennis stars Venus and Serena, and Played the role of coach. Williams. Oscar for Best Actor in…

