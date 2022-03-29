Controversy: why prices rise and what experts say according to Alberto Fernandez

For President Alberto Fernandez in Argentina “there are freaks who drive up prices.” This would be one of the reasons that explains why the country recorded an inflation of 52.3% (4.7% monthly) on a year-on-year basis in February, a figure that alerted the government and called it a “war on war”. mobilized to launch the campaign. inflation”.

However, the biggest problem facing the executive this year is not new. During the last 100 years, the average inflation rate was 105 per year. According to a survey by the Argentine Chamber of Commerce and Services (CAC), the historical maximum was 3079% in 1989. Not for nothing, Ral Alfonsín’s former deputy economy minister, Adolfo Cannitrot, recited the famous phrase: “I am a monetarist, in order to reduce inflation, …