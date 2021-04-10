Cooch Behar Killings: Mamata Banerjee Questions Central Forces, Orders CID Probe | India News – Times Of India – Tech Kashif

NEW DELHI: West Bengal chief minister Mamata Banerjee on Saturday questioned the central forces’ version of firing on voters in self-defence in Cooch Behar.As many as four persons were killed by gunfire in election-related violence at two polling stations in the state, police said. Mamata said her government will initiate a CID probe into the incident.She further said there is no video footage or any other proof to substantiate claims of the central forces.“Where does this theory come from? Who was injured on their part? Is there any footage? After killing those people, they were supporting the act,” she told reporters in Siliguri.West Bengal assembly elections 2021: Live updates“A CID probe will be initiated to find out the circumstances behind the incident,” the CM added.“Home minister Amit Shah is completely responsible for today’s incident and he himself is the conspirator. I don’t blame central forces because they work under home minister’s order,” Mamata said in Siliguri.“It was PM’s responsibility to meet the family members of the deceased. Isn’t he ashamed? He is giving clean chit. It’s a matter of shame. I condemn his attitude,” Mamata added.Mamata said she will be going to Mathabhanga hospital tomorrow. “I will be going to Mathabhanga hospital tomorrow at 10 am and from there I will go to Alipurduar. I couldn’t go to Cooch Behar today due to Model Code of Conduct as polling is going on there,” she said.

Four people were killed as central forces opened fire allegedly after coming under attack from locals, who “attempted to snatch their rifles”, police said.

A senior election official said that “re-polling will be held in booth no 126/5 in Sitalkuchi area” of the district, in view of the tragic incident.

“Going by the interim report of the special observer, the EC decided to stop the polling process at Jorpatki booth no 126/5 in Sitalkuchi area of Cooch Behar district. Further enquiry is on. There will be re-polling…” he said.

Banerjee also reiterated her demand for the resignation of Union home minister Amit Shah for the firing incident in Cooch Behar, and wondered whose “direct interference into the functioning of the Election Commission and central forces” led to the excesses.

Meanwhile, voting for the fourth phase of the state’s assembly elections is underway today. Till 5.30pm 75.93% voter turnout was recorded.

The polling in four states and a union territory began in late March and are spread over a month. Results will be declared on May 2.

(With inputs from agencies)