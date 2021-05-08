Cook Team Vs Comali Team Funny Competition

We have come with the written update of the reality show named “Super Singer 8” which airs on Star Maa at 09:30 PM every Saturday-Sunday. This is a singing reality show which is getting a very high TRP among all the shows. The show is doing great and giving a high dose of entertainment for their fans. The is the one show which is judging by the four famous personalities who also tries their best to make the episode more interesting and happening. In today’s episode, the show will be continued with the previous episode, the Vijay TV stars have been arrived on the show to grace the show.

Super Singer 8 is going on really well and coming close to its end soon. The participants consistently presenting heart-robbing performances to impress the judges. The participants now have massive fans who are giving them their support. The show always has good content to show the audience. There is a huge fan base of the show as they are loving to watch the show with their family. Each episode of the show is filled with lots of fun and comedy scenes that entertain the audience the most.

The show is containing Anuradha Sriram, Unni Krishnan, and Benny Dayal, and Kalpana Raghvender to judge the show and to show the right direction to the contestants. The judges are helping the contestants to improve themselves. The show is hosting by the most popular personality who always comes up with new things to entertain the audience of the show along with the contestants and the judges. The show has some really very talented and experienced participants who always give their best performance on the show. The participants are giving a very tough competition with each other to grab the title of the show. Each contestant tries to perform better than before.

In the upcoming episode, the rivers are going to witness some interesting and amazing performances which will Amaze them. The contestants who are going to perform on the show are Sridhar Sena, Muthu, Abhilash, and many other contestants. Their performances are going to amuse everyone including judges and the Vijay TV star who are arrived on the show. Apart from the performances,, some interesting and funny scenes are going to take place in the show which entertains you the most the show consistently trying to entertain the netizens. So, we would suggest you watch the upcoming episode of “Super singer” on Vijay TV at 09:30 PM. Stay connected with us for more updates.